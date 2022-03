Articles

Friday, 25 March 2022

Russia on Friday raised its official number of military losses in Ukraine to just under 1,400, a figure that comes after NATO put Moscow’s losses at up to 15,000.“Unfortunately, there were losses among our comrades during the special military...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/599764-russia-raises-its-estimate-to-1400-troops-lost-in-ukraine