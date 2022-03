Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 16:14 Hits: 0

According to a statement from the Corps announcing the changes, the goal is to "positively impact diversity, equity, and inclusion."

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/03/24/marines-can-have-longer-hair-wear-different-color-socks-under-new-uniform-changes.html