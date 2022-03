Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 19:47 Hits: 1

The support has come in the form of anti-tank weapons, for example, which London has sent to war-stricken Ukraine by the thousands.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2022/03/23/british-budget-outlook-touts-weapon-deliveries-for-ukraines-defense/