Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 18:45 Hits: 1

NATO estimates that up to 15,000 Russian troops have been killed since the Kremlin’s attack on Ukraine began last month, with as many as 40,000 dead, wounded, taken prisoner or missing.The alliance arrived at those figures based on information from...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/599431-as-many-as-40k-russian-troops-killed-wounded-held-prisoner-or-missing