Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 18:00 Hits: 4

U.S. policymakers should focus less on what the mercs are doing on the continent than what the United States could do.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/ideas/2022/03/russias-mercenaries-dont-want-control-africa-they-want-loot-it/363459/