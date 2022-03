Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 15:15 Hits: 2

Australia will be partnering with the Pentagon for its new "Space Command,” Australia’s defense chief said.In a speech on Tuesday, Australian defense minister Peter Dutton officially announced the launch of the Defense Space Command, with a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/599191-australia-partnering-with-pentagon-for-new-space-command