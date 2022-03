Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 16 March 2022 17:53 Hits: 4

“AI is not some future capability,” the deputy defense secretary said. “A large body of modern, mature and tested AI is available now.”

Read more https://www.c4isrnet.com/artificial-intelligence/2022/03/16/congress-wants-new-200-million-program-to-strengthen-ai-at-combatant-commands/