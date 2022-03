Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 19 March 2022 18:50 Hits: 12

An adviser to the Ukrainian defense minister slammed Russia’s government as a “deranged regime” and likened Russian forces to Nazis during an interview set to air this weekend. During an interview with Greta Van Susteren, Yuriy Sak, an...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/598888-adviser-to-ukrainian-defense-minister-slams-russias-deranged-regime