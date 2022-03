Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 19 March 2022 21:59 Hits: 15

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday that Russia has made “missteps” and “struggled with logistics” in his assessment of the country's progress amid its invasion of Ukraine.During an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, Austin was asked...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/598903-pentagon-chief-says-russia-has-struggled-with-logistics-made-missteps-in