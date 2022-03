Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 22:40 Hits: 12

USS George Washington's 2021 planned completion date has been delayed to December 2022 due to growth work and labor challenges, some of which are related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/naval/2022/03/18/carrier-george-washington-running-more-than-a-year-behind-schedule/