Published on Friday, 18 March 2022

Russian state TV confirmed on Friday that one of its top commanders died in in Ukraine, CNN reported.Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense claimed on Twitter that its soldiers “eliminated” Col. Sergei Sukharev, commander of the elite 331st Guards Airborne...

