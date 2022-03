Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 21:07 Hits: 4

The U.S. believes that Russia may lean into its nuclear threat to project its strength as its invasion of Ukraine drags on, according to an assessment from the Defense Intelligence Agency.Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the agency, detailed the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/russia/598825-us-thinks-russia-would-lean-into-nuclear-threat-as-invasion-drags