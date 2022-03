Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 17 March 2022 20:44 Hits: 4

America’s top commander for Africa said Thursday he personally urged Mali’s ruling military junta not to invite in Russian mercenaries the Wagner Group before it did just that.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/pentagon/2022/03/17/africom-commander-warned-mali-about-the-wagner-group-it-didnt-work/