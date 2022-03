Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 17 March 2022 22:03 Hits: 9

Greece has already committed to buying three French frigates -- but there are still a lot of gaps in its surface modernization program that Lockheed Martin is trying to fill before its offer letter...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/naval/2022/03/17/lockheed-martin-making-final-push-for-greek-frigate-construction-modernization-work/