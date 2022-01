Articles

Two Marines died and 17 others were injured on Wednesday after a military vehicle crashed near Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.The Marines who died were pronounced dead on the scene, the 2nd Marine Logistics Group said in a news release on the...

