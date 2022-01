Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 18:22 Hits: 0

Israel along with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) on Tuesday successfully tested a system meant to “intercept ballistic missiles outside the earth’s atmosphere,” the countries said in a joint statement. The Arrow Weapon System (AWS...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/590202-israel-says-test-of-long-range-missile-defense-system-was-successful