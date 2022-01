Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 23:13 Hits: 13

Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Heidi Shyu expects to be able to kick-start the new Rapid Defense Experimentation Reserve in fiscal 2022 with some help from congressional...

Read more https://www.c4isrnet.com/2022/01/13/pentagon-tech-chief-says-new-rapid-experimentation-reserve-is-moving-forward/