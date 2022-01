Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 21:13 Hits: 0

While prospective local partners remained unnamed, Boeing claims its outreach effort would amount to deals worth about $4 billion.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/industry/2022/01/12/boeing-pledges-expanded-german-industry-involvement-if-berlin-buys-the-f-18/