Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 22:43 Hits: 7

A construction company owner has been sentenced to 28 months in prison for defrauding the government out of $346 million in contracts.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/01/10/contractor-gets-jail-after-defrauding-government-out-of-346-million-contracts-meant-vets-and.html