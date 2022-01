Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 15:00 Hits: 0

Northrop Grumman is looking to adapt its SEWIP Block 3 capability built for Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to smaller ship types.

Read more https://www.c4isrnet.com/electronic-warfare/2022/01/10/northrop-looks-to-adapt-electronic-attack-system-for-smaller-ships/