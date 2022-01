Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 16:00 Hits: 2

Four years into Army Futures Command, experts say the effort is on track, but they warn that leadership changes, potential budget cuts and a few contracting and technological hiccups could put it at...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/land/2022/01/10/the-us-army-put-experimentation-and-prototyping-at-the-core-of-its-modernization-initiative-is-it-working/