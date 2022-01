Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 17:00 Hits: 3

On-time deliveries from repair periods has improved from 29% in 2018 to a projected 59% for 2021 -- but that's still short of the CNO's goal to reach no lost days to maintenance overruns by now.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/naval/2022/01/10/navy-reports-improved-ship-maintenance-but-is-still-falling-short-of-cnos-goals/