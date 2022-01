Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 00:00 Hits: 9

The Indian Navy is unlikely to meet its goal of having a 175-ship fleet in the next five years due to a lack of funds and the government’s preference to award contracts to state-owned shipyards over...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/naval/2022/01/09/indias-navy-private-shipyards-flounder-as-government-gives-preference-to-state-owned-firms/