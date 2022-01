Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022 20:34 Hits: 1

CENTCOM's commander said last year that threats from small drones are “the most concerning tactical development" since the rise of the improvised explosive device.

Read more https://www.airforcetimes.com/flashpoints/2022/01/05/security-forces-airmen-step-up-anti-drone-training-after-recent-attacks-in-iraq-syria/