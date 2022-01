Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022 22:39 Hits: 3

A new deployment model could be ready for primetime as soon as October 2022.

Read more https://www.airforcetimes.com/news/your-air-force/2022/01/05/new-in-2022-can-the-air-force-find-a-smarter-way-to-deploy/