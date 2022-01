Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022 15:41 Hits: 0

A nuclear-powered U.S. aircraft carrier deployed on Monday for the first time with a woman in command.The USS Abraham Lincoln departed from San Diego on a regularly scheduled deployment under the command of Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, who is the first...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/navy/588141-nuclear-powered-us-aircraft-carrier-deployed-for-first-time-with-female