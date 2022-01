Articles

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced on Tuesday that he will sue the Biden administration to block the Pentagon’s vaccine mandate for his state’s National Guard.In a letter to Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, Adjutant General of the Texas Military Department...

