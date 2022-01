Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 13:50 Hits: 1

According to Reuters, an unnamed U.S. official said the base’s defense system engaged “two fixed-wing suicide drones."

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/flashpoints/2022/01/03/drones-bound-for-base-housing-us-troops-shot-down-on-anniversary-of-soleimani-assassination-report/