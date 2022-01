Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 14:16 Hits: 2

The head of the Oklahoma National Guard has ordered unvaccinated airmen to stay home from drill weekends.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2021/12/30/oklahoma-guard-bars-unvaccinated-airmen-from-drilling-after-jan-1/