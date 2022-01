Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 18:39 Hits: 1

The Corps plans to field the CH-53K King Stallion helicopter in 2023.

Read more https://www.marinecorpstimes.com/news/your-marine-corps/2022/01/03/new-in-2022-final-testing-for-corps-new-king-stallion-helicopter/