Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 01:13 Hits: 3

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. "I tested positive this morning for COVID-19. I requested the test today after exhibiting symptoms while at home on leave," Austin said in a statement....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/587950-defense-secretary-tests-positive-for-covid-19