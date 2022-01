Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 30 December 2021 14:05 Hits: 0

South Korea's top diplomat said his country and the U.S. "effectively have agreed" on a draft declaration of a formal end to the Korean War.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/12/30/us-south-korea-have-draft-declaration-end-korean-war.html