Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 29 December 2021 14:52 Hits: 1

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered U.S. warships to stay in the Mediterranean amid tensions between Ukraine and Russia, a defense official told The Hill.Austin directed the USS Harry Truman carrier strike group to remain in European Command's...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/navy/587578-austin-orders-us-warships-to-stay-in-mediterranean-amid-ukraine-russia