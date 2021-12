Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 28 December 2021 21:00 Hits: 5

It's a major step forward for the small diameter bomb, which at one point was delayed for about a year while a flawed component was redesigned and fixed.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/air/2021/12/28/us-air-force-squadron-becomes-first-operational-unit-to-drop-stormbreaker-bomb/