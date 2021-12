Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 27 December 2021 18:50 Hits: 0

President Richard M. Nixon awarded Beikirch with the Medal of Honor on Oct. 15, 1973.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/news/your-military/2021/12/27/medal-of-honor-recipient-gary-beikirch-dies-at-74/