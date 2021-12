Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 14:58 Hits: 0

The U.S. and Japanese militaries have made a draft plan for a joint operation should an emergency with Taiwan arise, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported Thursday.The report cited unidentified Japanese government sources.Under the draft plan,&...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/587089-us-japan-draw-up-joint-military-plan-for-possible-taiwan-emergency-report