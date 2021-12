Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 25 December 2021 15:29 Hits: 0

Japan is set for record defense spending in 2022 as China continues to expand its military and North Korea adds to its missile arsenal.The government approved a budget Friday that dedicated roughly $47 billion to Japan's military for the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/587300-japan-to-boost-military-spending-amid-east-asian-threats