Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 19:04 Hits: 1

Malaysia is hoping to buy Kuwait’s entire fleet of Boeing F/A-18 Hornet multi-role fighter jets, although discussions between both governments over the sale have yet to begin.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/global/asia-pacific/2021/12/23/malaysia-keen-on-buying-kuwaits-hornet-fighter-jets/