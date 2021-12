Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 11:23 Hits: 3

Sailors found 1,400 Kalashnikov-style rifles and 226,600 rounds of ammunition, as well five Yemeni crew members.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/12/23/us-navy-says-it-seizes-arms-iran-likely-bound-yemen.html