Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 24 December 2021 00:23 Hits: 4

Last week, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance’s military deployments in Central and...

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/flashpoints/2021/12/23/security-talks-with-us-nato-to-start-next-month-russian-foreign-minister-says/