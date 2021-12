Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 14:46 Hits: 1

The last Afghan refugees who were temporarily housed at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia have left, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. The base is the second of eight installations that were directed ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/587082-last-afghan-refugees-leave-temporary-housing-at-marine-corps-base-quantico