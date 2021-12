Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 16:42 Hits: 1

Seven staffers who traveled with Deputy Secretary of State Kathleen Hicks last week tested positive for COVID-19, the Pentagon announced.Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement that staff were tested at the conclusion of the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/587115-seven-staffers-who-traveled-with-deputy-pentagon-chief-test-positive-for-covid