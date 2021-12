Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 17:07 Hits: 0

The first expeditionary cyber and electromagnetic activities team under the 915th Cyber Warfare Battalion stressed its capabilities as part of a validation exercise.

Read more https://www.c4isrnet.com/information-warfare/2021/12/22/us-army-conducts-first-tactical-cyber-exercise-readying-teams-for-operations/