Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 17:07 Hits: 0

The MQ-25A Stingray tanking drone conducted shipboard maneuvers for the first time on a carrier, giving sailors a first peek at the vehicle as well as its handheld controller and shipboard ground...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/naval/2021/12/21/aircraft-carrier-bush-conducts-first-at-sea-mq-25-unmanned-tanker-demo/