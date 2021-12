Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 17:28 Hits: 0

The bill streamlines a process that lawmakers have identified as one of the reasons for the Guard's slow response during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/12/22/capitol-police-chief-can-now-unilaterally-ask-national-guard-help-emergencies.html