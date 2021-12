Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 16:15 Hits: 0

If Democrats fail to pass a climate policy, they will all but guarantee that the world will warm by a dangerous amount and that the U.S. will surrender its technological advantage to China.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/ideas/2021/12/were-heading-toward-very-american-climate-tragedy/360103/