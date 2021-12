Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 19:45 Hits: 0

President Biden signed a bill on Wednesday making it easier for U.S. Capitol Police to request emergency assistance from the National Guard, the White House announced.The Capitol Police Emergency Assistance Act of 2021 allows the Capitol Police...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/586973-biden-signs-bill-allowing-capitol-police-chief-to-request-emergency