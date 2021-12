Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 22:52 Hits: 0

The Air Force has denied 2,130 requests for religious accommodations to the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate and has not approved any, the service announced Tuesday.Air Force and Space Force commands received more than 10,000 requests from airmen...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/587026-air-force-denies-more-than-2100-covid-19-vaccine-religious-exemption-requests