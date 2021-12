Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 17:12 Hits: 1

More than 80 service members have died after contracting COVID-19, including the Navy’s latest death of a Reserve forces sailor last week.Lt. Ivey Quintana-Martinez, 35, of Lake Elsinore, Calif., died of coronavirus-related complications on Dec. 18...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/586756-navy-sailor-becomes-militarys-81st-covid-19-death