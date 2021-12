Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 20:44 Hits: 0

A pet topic of the Greens, who now head the foreign ministry, weapons-exports debates have a history of creating friction in the German-French defense relationship in particular.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2021/12/17/german-proposal-for-an-eu-arms-export-regime-faces-uphill-battle/